Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) PT at GBX 1,228.14

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,228.14 ($15.51).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.52) to GBX 1,130 ($14.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.89) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.42) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,015 ($12.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,770.69, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 986 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,047.02. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 926.04 ($11.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,201 ($15.17).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

