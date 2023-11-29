Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $32.38

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2023

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $204.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $62.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.