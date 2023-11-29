Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $32.38

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $204.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $62.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

