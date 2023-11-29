Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $20.81

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.