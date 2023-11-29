BowFlex (NYSE:NLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BowFlex (NYSE:NLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BowFlex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $29.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.58. BowFlex has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BowFlex by 322.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,572 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BowFlex by 24.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BowFlex by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 78,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BowFlex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BowFlex by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About BowFlex

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.

