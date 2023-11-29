BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,982,555 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,801,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,982,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $4,898,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $144.82.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

