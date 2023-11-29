BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,469,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,513,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.35% of T-Mobile US worth $5,482,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $153.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,953 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,681. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

