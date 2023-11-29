BlackRock Inc. Buys 994,697 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.27% of Copart worth $3,602,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

