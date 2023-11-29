Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.