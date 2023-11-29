Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

