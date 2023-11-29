Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $56.45 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $56,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CVS opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

