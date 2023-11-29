Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
View Our Latest Report on AZUL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul
Azul Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.69. Azul has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.
About Azul
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Azul
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.