Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Azul during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Azul by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Azul during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.69. Azul has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

