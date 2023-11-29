Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.98. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell bought 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $49,016.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $49,016.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 711,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $705,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 178.5% during the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 55.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 47,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 31.8% during the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

