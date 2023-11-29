Analyzing Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) & Forian (NASDAQ:FORA)

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Forian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Forian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Forian has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Forian and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Forian presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.90%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.81%. Given Forian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Forian is more favorable than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Profitability

This table compares Forian and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forian N/A N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare -28.23% N/A -8.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forian and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forian $31.67 million 2.78 $5.58 million $0.18 15.78 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $299.52 million 0.95 -$147.51 million ($3.85) -2.73

Forian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Forian beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forian

Forian Inc. provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other. The company's products include BioTrack, a vertically integrated point of sale, manufacturing, delivery, and cultivator software solution for dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors; and Cannalytics, a Software as a Service based analytics solution that provides customers with a presentation of business performance. Its products also comprise BioTrack seed-to-sale compliance traceability platform, which is used to manage the tracking and tracing of various cannabis products from cultivation to sale; and BioTrack State Traceability & Enforcement Monitoring System to ensure transparency and accountability throughout cannabis supply chain. In addition, the company offers security monitoring and web marketing services. Forian Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Forian Inc.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third-party administrator services. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey. As of November 3, 2023, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exact Care Pharmacy, LLC.

