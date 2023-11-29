Analyzing Harvey Norman (HNORY) & Its Rivals

Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Retail” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Harvey Norman to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Harvey Norman and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvey Norman N/A N/A N/A Harvey Norman Competitors -2.38% -3,464.99% 3.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harvey Norman and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harvey Norman N/A N/A 12.56 Harvey Norman Competitors $3.77 billion $173.75 million 344.07

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Harvey Norman’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Harvey Norman. Harvey Norman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

35.6% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harvey Norman and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvey Norman 1 1 0 0 1.50 Harvey Norman Competitors 408 1316 2277 19 2.47

As a group, “Specialty Retail” companies have a potential upside of 35.64%. Given Harvey Norman’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harvey Norman has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Harvey Norman competitors beat Harvey Norman on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings. It operates complexes under the Harvey Norman, Domayne, and Joyce Mayne brands in Australia; and company-operated stores under the Harvey Norman brand in New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Slovenia, Croatia, Ireland, and Northern Ireland. It is also involved in the property investment and media placement activities; acts as a lessor of premises to Harvey Norman, Domayne, and Joyce Mayne franchisees and other third parties, as well as retail properties; development and sale of properties; and provision of consumer finance and other commercial loans and advances. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Homebush West, Australia.

