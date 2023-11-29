Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 196,017 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 400.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after buying an additional 7,708,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

