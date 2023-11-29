American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $443.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMNB

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.