Ameren (NYSE:AEE) versus Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Head to Head Comparison

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) and Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ameren and Terna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren 0 4 4 0 2.50 Terna 1 3 0 0 1.75

Ameren presently has a consensus price target of $87.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Ameren’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ameren is more favorable than Terna.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

77.8% of Ameren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Terna shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ameren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ameren pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Terna pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ameren pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Terna pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameren has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Ameren is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameren and Terna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren $7.96 billion 2.57 $1.07 billion $4.40 17.70 Terna N/A N/A N/A $0.26 32.28

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than Terna. Ameren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ameren and Terna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren 14.59% 10.67% 3.00% Terna N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ameren beats Terna on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. In addition, the company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. The company also offers connectivity services, energy solutions, telecommunications systems and equipment, and operation and maintenance services. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids, industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries, and special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; designs, produces, and supplies marine and terrestrial cables; implements and develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

