AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) vs. Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Critical Review

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) and Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AltaGas and Martin Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltaGas N/A N/A N/A $1.10 18.03 Martin Midstream Partners $1.02 billion 0.09 -$10.33 million ($0.14) -17.00

AltaGas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Martin Midstream Partners. Martin Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AltaGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

AltaGas pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Martin Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AltaGas pays out 136.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Martin Midstream Partners pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares AltaGas and Martin Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltaGas N/A N/A N/A Martin Midstream Partners -0.63% N/A -1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AltaGas and Martin Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltaGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Martin Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

AltaGas presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.56%. Given AltaGas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AltaGas is more favorable than Martin Midstream Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of AltaGas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AltaGas beats Martin Midstream Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers. This segment also provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services. The Midstream segment engages in the natural gas gathering and extraction with 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of extraction processing capacity and approximately 1.2 Bcf/d of raw field gas processing capacity; natural gas gathering and extraction business; fractionation and liquids handling business; and natural gas and natural gas liquids marketing activities. It also engages in LPG exports and distribution, logistics, trucking and rail terminals, and liquid storage businesses. In addition, the company operates gas-fired power generation and distribution assets with a generating capacity of 508 MW of power in California. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers primarily in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. AltaGas Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 14 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. This segment also offers land rental services to oil and gas companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels. Its Transportation segment operates a fleet of 700 trucks and 1,200 tank trailers; and 27 inland marine tank barges, 15 inland push boats, and 1 articulated offshore tug and barge unit to transport petroleum products and by-products, petrochemicals, and chemicals. The company's Sulfur Services segment processes molten sulfur into prilled or pelletized sulfur, which is used in the production of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. Its Natural Gas Liquids segment stores, distributes, and transports natural gas liquids for wholesale deliveries to refineries, industrial natural gas liquid users, and propane retailers. Martin Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Kilgore, Texas.

