abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.23 Per Share

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.22. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance
LON:ASLI opened at GBX 63.30 ($0.80) on Wednesday. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 1 year low of GBX 49.45 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.97 ($1.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.90 million, a PE ratio of -411.33, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21.
About abrdn European Logistics Income
