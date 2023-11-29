abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.23 Per Share

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.22. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance

LON:ASLI opened at GBX 63.30 ($0.80) on Wednesday. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 1 year low of GBX 49.45 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.97 ($1.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.90 million, a PE ratio of -411.33, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21.

Get abrdn European Logistics Income alerts:

About abrdn European Logistics Income

(Get Free Report)

See Also

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.