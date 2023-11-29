6,951 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $162,607.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,656.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $162,607.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

