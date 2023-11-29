6,268 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,408,000 after buying an additional 195,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after buying an additional 67,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,636. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

