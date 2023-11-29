3,378 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock opened at $227.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.39 and a 1-year high of $231.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,381 shares of company stock worth $14,889,269. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

