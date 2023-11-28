Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.36.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,406,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $195.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.