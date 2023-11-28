Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $204.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WING opened at $240.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.27. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $241.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.55, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

