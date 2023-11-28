Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stake Decreased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,680 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 3.0% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International owned 0.20% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $39,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

