Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 92,186 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,186 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.27% of ONEOK worth $74,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $67.11. 1,032,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

