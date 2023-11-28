Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $79,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.77. The company had a trading volume of 910,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.91 and a 200 day moving average of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

