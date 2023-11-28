Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $100.94 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 244.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 657,447 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $100,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,346,000 after buying an additional 126,547 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.22. 1,770,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

