Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of DTE Energy worth $73,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.38. 417,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,205. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $105.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.