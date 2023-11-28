WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.57.

NYSE:WRK opened at $37.91 on Friday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in WestRock by 70.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,342,000 after acquiring an additional 753,828 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in WestRock by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

