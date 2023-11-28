Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock valued at $346,566,109. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

