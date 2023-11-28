Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $254.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

