Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) is Senvest Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Senvest Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,923 shares during the period. Verint Systems comprises about 4.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 6.13% of Verint Systems worth $138,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000.

VRNT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $56,613.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $261,144 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

