Utilico Emerging Markets (UEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15 on December 15th

Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:UEM opened at GBX 218.70 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £430.27 million, a PE ratio of 7,333.33 and a beta of 0.59. Utilico Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.50 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234 ($2.96). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 220.40.

In related news, insider John Rennocks sold 24,281 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.70), for a total value of £51,961.34 ($65,632.61). Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

