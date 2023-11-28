Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 967.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 101,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,719,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $659.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $421.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

