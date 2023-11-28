United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.87.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of UAL opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in United Airlines by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $1,927,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 140,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

