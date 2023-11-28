Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 100,000 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,386,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,468,083.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

NYSE TPC remained flat at $8.36 during trading hours on Monday. 103,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,282. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $434.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

Featured Stories

