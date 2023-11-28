Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $544.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.17. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 21.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

