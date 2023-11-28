The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

