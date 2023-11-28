Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,126 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.78% of Texas Instruments worth $14,344,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.32. The company had a trading volume of 964,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,640. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.