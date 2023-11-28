Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.5% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $151.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average is $165.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

