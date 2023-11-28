Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.9% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.85. 76,201,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,037,625. The firm has a market cap of $768.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

