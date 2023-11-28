Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.31.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

THC stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

