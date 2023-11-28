Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells $100,090.02 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $100,090.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,866.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,090. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

