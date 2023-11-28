Summit Financial LLC Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.69. 1,416,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,895,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

