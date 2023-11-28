Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,216 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.17.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
