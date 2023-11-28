Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,216 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $563.39. 472,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,198. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.46 and its 200-day moving average is $494.82. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $571.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.