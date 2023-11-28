Summit Financial LLC Invests $455,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,648. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.9 %

TROW stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,574. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

