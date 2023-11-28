Summit Financial LLC Invests $441,000 in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,341,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,943,000 after buying an additional 1,074,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,337 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,563,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,935,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USIG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,690. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

