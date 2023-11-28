Summit Financial LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 90.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after buying an additional 141,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,846 shares of company stock worth $7,823,222 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $668.51. 391,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $678.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $587.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.23. The company has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

