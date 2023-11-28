StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 12,131 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,342.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 12,131 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,342.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,307 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,878.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937 over the last 90 days. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

