StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 0.5 %

PDEX stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

