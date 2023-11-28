StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Down 0.5 %
PDEX stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
